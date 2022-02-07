Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
South Florida Business Journal Ventas Inc has bought Mangrove Bay, a 155-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $4123 million, or $266,000/unit The Chicago health insurance company acquired the property from Blackstone Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Prologis has sold a portfolio of 13 industrial buildings with a combined 103 million square feet in the Pompano Business Park in South Florida for $2392 million, or about $23223/sf The San...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
Banco Popular has provided $40 million of financing against the Palm Plaza shopping center, with 90,621 square feet in Miami Lakes, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Terranova Corp of Miami, to retire a $20 million loan that PNC Bank...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...