Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
South Florida Business Journal Ventas Inc has bought Mangrove Bay, a 155-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $4123 million, or $266,000/unit The Chicago health insurance company acquired the property from Blackstone Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
Ridge Capital in the past two months has paid $1895 million for three apartment properties with 539 units and a 52,000-square-foot office property in the suburbs of Oakland, Calif The San Francisco investment firm partnered with Contrarian Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties Group last year invested $16 billion in 14 apartment properties with 4,700 units – its most active year ever and more than its target of $15 billion It also compares with the nearly $1...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has paid $1325 million, or about $21782/sf, for the 60,831-square-foot distribution facility at 7481 Riviera Blvd in Miramar, Fla The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...