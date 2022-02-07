Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
South Florida Business Journal Ventas Inc has bought Mangrove Bay, a 155-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $4123 million, or $266,000/unit The Chicago health insurance company acquired the property from Blackstone Group, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Prologis has sold a portfolio of 13 industrial buildings with a combined 103 million square feet in the Pompano Business Park in South Florida for $2392 million, or about $23223/sf The San...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
AZ Big Media ViaWest Group has broken ground on Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix investor last March announced that it had signed a 77-year ground lease with Kyrene School District,...