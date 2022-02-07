Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield Cos has broken ground on Avida Aventura, a 266-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Chicago developer is building the eight-story property at 19401 West Dixie Highway in the city’s Ojus...