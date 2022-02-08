Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Magnolia on the Green, a 326-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the four-story complex, at 1845 Chelsea Blvd, from its developer...
Austin Business Journal InvenTrust Properties Inc has bought a pair of shopping centers with a combined 525,000 square feet in Austin, Texas, for $1893 million, or about $36057/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT bought the properties from Christopher...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Crain’s Chicago Business Wood Partners is offering for sale Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The Atlanta developer hired JLL to market the property, which was built in 2017 The 34-story complex, at 801 South Financial...
San Antonio Business Journal Encore Residential has sold Reserve at Lone Oak, a 200-unit apartment property in San Antonio The Houston limited liability company sold the two-story property, at 20005 Liedecke Road, to GV&A Real Estate Investments...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co, has proposed building an 18-story apartment property in Dallas The proposal has been submitted to the city’s Economic Development Committee, which is also...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
Dallas Morning News The Jacobson Cos has bought the Morado Plano mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles-based company acquired the complex, at 1009 14th St in Plano’s historic downtown district, from its...