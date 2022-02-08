Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $43 million, or $36752/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot industrial property at 2800 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from Pan Am Equities,...
MRKT Capital has paid $61 million for three apartment properties with 472 units in Chesapeake, Va, and Elizabeth City, NC The Annapolis, Md, investor, which owns 12 apartment properties in Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia, bought the properties...
South Florida Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought a pair of warehouse and office properties totaling 147,689 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $41 million, or about $27761/sf The Philadelphia company bought the properties from...
South Florida Business Journal Andover Properties has paid $26 million, or about $23303/sf, for the 111,573-square-foot self-storage facility at 641 NW 12th Ave in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The New York investor bought the property...
Asana Partners has paid $258 million, or $47667/sf, for Hardware Block, a 54,125-square-foot office property in Denver’s lower downtown, or LoDo, district The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from Unico Properties of Seattle,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Magnolia on the Green, a 326-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the four-story complex, at 1845 Chelsea Blvd, from its developer...
Austin Business Journal InvenTrust Properties Inc has bought a pair of shopping centers with a combined 525,000 square feet in Austin, Texas, for $1893 million, or about $36057/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT bought the properties from Christopher...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A limited liability company that shares an address with Macroreal Commercial Inc has paid $32 million, or $273,504/unit, for the 117-unit Haven at South Mountain Apartments in Phoenix A venture of InTrust...