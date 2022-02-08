Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...
Banco Popular has provided $40 million of financing against the Palm Plaza shopping center, with 90,621 square feet in Miami Lakes, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Terranova Corp of Miami, to retire a $20 million loan that PNC Bank...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Property Trust has provided $1485 million of construction financing for the development of the E11even Hotel & Residences in Miami Property Markets Group of New York is developing the property in multiple...
Dune Real Estate Partners LP has acquired a stake in a portfolio of 45 industrial properties with 26 million square feet in New York’s Westchester County that’s owned by Robert Martin Co The transaction was part of a recapitalization of...
San Antonio Business Journal The Lynd Co has lined up $53 million of construction financing for The Josephine, a 261-unit apartment project in San Antonio Madison Realty Capital provided the loan Lynd, a San Antonio real estate developer and...