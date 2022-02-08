Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Two sizable CMBS loans that had been classified as delinquent in December were reclassified as being current last month, helping to sharply reduce the volume of loans that are more than 30-days late to $238 billion from $2574 billion...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
The volume of CMBS loans to have been defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, jumped by 57 percent last year to $91 billion from $58 billion in 2020, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency Last year's volume compares with...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors is considering pursuing foreclosure of the $136 million mortgage against Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in the city of Poughkeepsie in New...
The appraised value of the Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs has declined further, to $471 million from $581 million a year ago A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for an $894...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate has paid $72 million, or $240,802/room, for a pair of hotels with 299 rooms in San Diego The Newport Beach, Calif, investor acquired the Courtyard San Diego Old Town, with 176 rooms at 2435...