Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Dallas Morning News Ground is set to break this spring on the 261-room Peabody Hotel in Roanoke, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The eight-story property is being built by Peabody Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Belz...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Magnolia on the Green, a 326-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the four-story complex, at 1845 Chelsea Blvd, from its developer...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gruene Real Estate and Weber & Co is offering for sale the recently built Intermodal Commerce Park, with more than 14 million square feet in Haslet, Texas, about 165 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the...
Austin Business Journal InvenTrust Properties Inc has bought a pair of shopping centers with a combined 525,000 square feet in Austin, Texas, for $1893 million, or about $36057/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT bought the properties from Christopher...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Roers Cos is planning to build a 240-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, Fla The Minnetonka, Minn, developer recently paid $105 million for a 22-acre site that’s part of Two Rivers Ranch, a privately held...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...