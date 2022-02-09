Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRW Holdings has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago, where the trading firm already leases 200,000 sf Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while...
Crain’s Chicago Business Wood Partners is offering for sale Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The Atlanta developer hired JLL to market the property, which was built in 2017 The 34-story complex, at 801 South Financial...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Maven Development Group is planning to build a 349-unit apartment property at 250 Fremont Ave North in Minneapolis The local developer will demolish two retail properties on the project’s 25-acre...
REBusiness Online Trigo Quality Solutions has agreed to lease 102,377 square feet of industrial space at 2430 East Walton Blvd in Auburn Hills, Mich, about 30 miles north of Detroit The company, which provides operational solutions for the...
Crain’s Chicago Business PGIM Real Estate is offering for sale Marshfield Plaza, a 259,400-square-foot retail center in Chicago The Newark, NJ, investment management company hired CBRE to market the property, which is expected to sell for $40...
Dallas Morning News Furniture retailer Arhaus is looking to lease an industrial building with more than 490,000 square feet in Hutchins, Texas, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The Boston Heights, Ohio, company would use the property, on...
BusinessNorthcom An affiliate of Shiprock Management has acquired the 142-unit ENDI Apartments in Duluth, Minn The local company purchased the property from Lift Bridge Partners LLC, which was represented by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed,...
REJournalscom Mandel Group Inc has broken ground on the 116-unit BridgeWalk Apartments in Waukesha, Wis The Milwaukee developer is building the property at 205 West St Paul Ave, about 18 miles west of downtown Milwaukee It will have studio, one-,...