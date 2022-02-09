Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hillcrest Finance and Trawler Capital Management have provided $42 million of financing against the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla The financing, completed in recent days, is among the latest arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank of Montreal has provided $330 million of financing against the 839,712-square-foot office building at 26 Broadway in lower Manhattan Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners also participated in the...
PCCP LLC has provided $406 million of financing to help fund Basin Street Properties’ $58 million, or $183/sf, purchase of four office buildings in the South Natomas area of Sacramento, Calif The four buildings, Gateway Oaks I-IV, are at 2150...
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...