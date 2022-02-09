Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hillcrest Finance and Trawler Capital Management have provided $42 million of financing against the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla The financing, completed in recent days, is among the latest arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
American Real Estate Capital has provided $3495 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co and Continental Realty Assets, of the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank of Montreal has provided $330 million of financing against the 839,712-square-foot office building at 26 Broadway in lower Manhattan Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners also participated in the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is set to break this spring on the 261-room Peabody Hotel in Roanoke, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The eight-story property is being built by Peabody Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Belz...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start this summer on The Assembly, a 460,000-square-foot office project in Dallas Sterling Bay Cos of Chicago is developing the property on a 25-acre site at Malcolm X Boulevard and Indiana Street in the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
PCCP LLC has provided $406 million of financing to help fund Basin Street Properties’ $58 million, or $183/sf, purchase of four office buildings in the South Natomas area of Sacramento, Calif The four buildings, Gateway Oaks I-IV, are at 2150...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...