Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has paid $140 million, or $608,696/unit, for the 230-unit Millennium South Bay Apartments in Hawthorne, Calif, with plans to lower rents Standard Communities, of Los...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $43 million, or $36752/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot industrial property at 2800 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from Pan Am Equities,...
MRKT Capital has paid $61 million for three apartment properties with 472 units in Chesapeake, Va, and Elizabeth City, NC The Annapolis, Md, investor, which owns 12 apartment properties in Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia, bought the properties...
South Florida Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought a pair of warehouse and office properties totaling 147,689 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $41 million, or about $27761/sf The Philadelphia company bought the properties from...
South Florida Business Journal Andover Properties has paid $26 million, or about $23303/sf, for the 111,573-square-foot self-storage facility at 641 NW 12th Ave in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood The New York investor bought the property...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Laramar Group has purchased the Castilian Apartments, a 304-unit complex in Orlando, Fla, for $512 million, or about $168,421/unit The Chicago company bought the two-story property, at 4746 Rio Grande Ave,...
Asana Partners has paid $258 million, or $47667/sf, for Hardware Block, a 54,125-square-foot office property in Denver’s lower downtown, or LoDo, district The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the property from Unico Properties of Seattle,...