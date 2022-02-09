Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is set to break this spring on the 261-room Peabody Hotel in Roanoke, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The eight-story property is being built by Peabody Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Belz...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start this summer on The Assembly, a 460,000-square-foot office project in Dallas Sterling Bay Cos of Chicago is developing the property on a 25-acre site at Malcolm X Boulevard and Indiana Street in the...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRW Holdings has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago, where the trading firm already leases 200,000 sf Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Magnolia on the Green, a 326-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the four-story complex, at 1845 Chelsea Blvd, from its developer...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Gruene Real Estate and Weber & Co is offering for sale the recently built Intermodal Commerce Park, with more than 14 million square feet in Haslet, Texas, about 165 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the...
Austin Business Journal InvenTrust Properties Inc has bought a pair of shopping centers with a combined 525,000 square feet in Austin, Texas, for $1893 million, or about $36057/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT bought the properties from Christopher...