American Real Estate Capital has provided $3495 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co and Continental Realty Assets, of the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank of Montreal has provided $330 million of financing against the 839,712-square-foot office building at 26 Broadway in lower Manhattan Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners also participated in the...
PCCP LLC has provided $406 million of financing to help fund Basin Street Properties’ $58 million, or $183/sf, purchase of four office buildings in the South Natomas area of Sacramento, Calif The four buildings, Gateway Oaks I-IV, are at 2150...
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage brokerage and investment-sales shop Walker & Dunlop Inc generated $271 billion of total transaction volume in last year’s fourth quarter, up 91 percent from the same period in 2020...
L3 Capital has secured $56 million of financing for the construction of 149 Newbury St, a 43,500-square-foot mixed-use property in Boston Bank of New England and Needham Bank provided the three-year loan The five-story property will have 16,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has lined up $112 million of construction financing for the development of Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The venture broke ground...
South Florida Business Journal Sleiman Enterprises has bought the 162,412-square-foot Delray Square shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $48 million, or about $29554/sf The 67-year-old company, with more than 5 million sf of retail space under...