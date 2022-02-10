Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Orlando Business Journal Ground broke late last year on the 143-room Hyatt Place Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, less than a mile from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport A venture of Twenty8 Group of North Miami Beach, Fla, and Adelon Capital of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Carter-Haston Real Estate Services Inc has bought the Edge on the Beltline, a 350-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $142 million, or about $405,714/unit The Nashville, Tenn, company acquired the complex from The...
Commercial Observer Prologis Inc has paid $96 million, or $29789/sf, for Pacific Vista, a 322,262-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Calif The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from Drawbridge Realty, which had acquired it in 2017...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has paid $140 million, or $608,696/unit, for the 230-unit Millennium South Bay Apartments in Hawthorne, Calif, with plans to lower rents Standard Communities, of Los...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $2055 million, or $513,750/unit, for Bryant at Yorba Linda, a 400-unit apartment property in Yorba Linda, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Resource REIT of...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $43 million, or $36752/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot industrial property at 2800 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from Pan Am Equities,...