A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group and Stonehenge NYC has paid $1282 million, or $786,503/unit, for the 163-unit apartment building at 354 East 91st St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side area The venture purchased the property from an...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Carter-Haston Real Estate Services Inc has bought the Edge on the Beltline, a 350-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $142 million, or about $405,714/unit The Nashville, Tenn, company acquired the complex from The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tamarack Investments has sold a portfolio of four industrial properties totaling 278,000 square feet in the Atlanta area for $269 million, or about $9676/sf The Atlanta-area real estate investor sold three of the...
Commercial Observer Prologis Inc has paid $96 million, or $29789/sf, for Pacific Vista, a 322,262-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Calif The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from Drawbridge Realty, which had acquired it in 2017...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has paid $140 million, or $608,696/unit, for the 230-unit Millennium South Bay Apartments in Hawthorne, Calif, with plans to lower rents Standard Communities, of Los...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $2055 million, or $513,750/unit, for Bryant at Yorba Linda, a 400-unit apartment property in Yorba Linda, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Resource REIT of...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $43 million, or $36752/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot industrial property at 2800 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from Pan Am Equities,...