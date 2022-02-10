Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Dwight Capital has provided two bridge loans totaling $582 million against a pair of apartment properties, in San Jose and Hayward, Calif, owned by MC Investment Partners The loans, funded through the New York company’s mortgage REIT, Dwight...
Hillcrest Finance and Trawler Capital Management have provided $42 million of financing against the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla The financing, completed in recent days, is among the latest arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
American Real Estate Capital has provided $3495 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co and Continental Realty Assets, of the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank of Montreal has provided $330 million of financing against the 839,712-square-foot office building at 26 Broadway in lower Manhattan Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners also participated in the...
PCCP LLC has provided $406 million of financing to help fund Basin Street Properties’ $58 million, or $183/sf, purchase of four office buildings in the South Natomas area of Sacramento, Calif The four buildings, Gateway Oaks I-IV, are at 2150...
Multi-Housing News Guardian Real Estate Services has secured $277 million of financing against the Axletree Apartments, a 110-unit apartment property in Milwaukie, Ore The three-year loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...