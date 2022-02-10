Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Ground broke late last year on the 143-room Hyatt Place Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, less than a mile from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport A venture of Twenty8 Group of North Miami Beach, Fla, and Adelon Capital of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Carter-Haston Real Estate Services Inc has bought the Edge on the Beltline, a 350-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $142 million, or about $405,714/unit The Nashville, Tenn, company acquired the complex from The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tamarack Investments has sold a portfolio of four industrial properties totaling 278,000 square feet in the Atlanta area for $269 million, or about $9676/sf The Atlanta-area real estate investor sold three of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Louisville Business First LDG Development, a local developer, is planning to build a 312-unit apartment property on a 95-acre site at 3500 Lees Lane in Louisville, Ky The property is being built in phases and will consists of 13 three-story...
Dwight Capital has provided two bridge loans totaling $582 million against a pair of apartment properties, in San Jose and Hayward, Calif, owned by MC Investment Partners The loans, funded through the New York company’s mortgage REIT, Dwight...
Hillcrest Finance and Trawler Capital Management have provided $42 million of financing against the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla The financing, completed in recent days, is among the latest arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
American Real Estate Capital has provided $3495 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co and Continental Realty Assets, of the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...