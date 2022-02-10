Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Orlando Business Journal Ground broke late last year on the 143-room Hyatt Place Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, less than a mile from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport A venture of Twenty8 Group of North Miami Beach, Fla, and Adelon Capital of...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is set to break this spring on the 261-room Peabody Hotel in Roanoke, Texas, about 21 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The eight-story property is being built by Peabody Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Belz...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start this summer on The Assembly, a 460,000-square-foot office project in Dallas Sterling Bay Cos of Chicago is developing the property on a 25-acre site at Malcolm X Boulevard and Indiana Street in the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...
The Real Deal A partnership of Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group is under agreement to pay what an unnamed source said was about $340 million for the 13-acre development site at 570 Washington St in lower Manhattan The land, which is...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRW Holdings has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago, where the trading firm already leases 200,000 sf Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while...