Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Simon Property Group last December paid $116 billion to retire, through defeasance, $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine properties The loans, which were set to mature this year or next, paid a weighted average coupon of 373 percent Meanwhile,...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Two sizable CMBS loans that had been classified as delinquent in December were reclassified as being current last month, helping to sharply reduce the volume of loans that are more than 30-days late to $238 billion from $2574 billion...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
The volume of CMBS loans to have been defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, jumped by 57 percent last year to $91 billion from $58 billion in 2020, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency Last year's volume compares with...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...