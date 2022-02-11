Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...
REBusiness Online Shea Properties has opened the 203-unit EdgePoint apartment property in Seattle The six-story development, at 320 North 85th St, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,608 and $3,515 As a move-in incentive,...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Orlando Business Journal Ground broke late last year on the 143-room Hyatt Place Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, less than a mile from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport A venture of Twenty8 Group of North Miami Beach, Fla, and Adelon Capital of...
Louisville Business First LDG Development, a local developer, is planning to build a 312-unit apartment property on a 95-acre site at 3500 Lees Lane in Louisville, Ky The property is being built in phases and will consists of 13 three-story...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...