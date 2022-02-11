Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $1699 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties and one office property with total of 495,183 square feet in suburban Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT paid $643 million, or...
REJournalscom Vita Residential has opened the 240-unit Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo The Franklin, Tenn, developer broke ground on the project in the summer of 2020 It cost $412 million to build The property, at 9200 Veterans Memorial...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on Aura McKinney, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Trinsic Residential Group is developing the project, with 12 three-story buildings, north of State Highway 121 on Stacy...
REBusiness Online Shea Properties has opened the 203-unit EdgePoint apartment property in Seattle The six-story development, at 320 North 85th St, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,608 and $3,515 As a move-in incentive,...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Orlando Business Journal Ground broke late last year on the 143-room Hyatt Place Hotel in Melbourne, Fla, less than a mile from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport A venture of Twenty8 Group of North Miami Beach, Fla, and Adelon Capital of...
Commercial Observer Prologis Inc has paid $96 million, or $29789/sf, for Pacific Vista, a 322,262-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Calif The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from Drawbridge Realty, which had acquired it in 2017...