Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...
A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group and Stonehenge NYC has paid $1282 million, or $786,503/unit, for the 163-unit apartment building at 354 East 91st St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side area The venture purchased the property from an...
AEW Capital Management has paid $275 million, or $12115/sf, for the 227,000-square-foot industrial property at 10300 West Buckeye Road in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from Stos Partners of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Carter-Haston Real Estate Services Inc has bought the Edge on the Beltline, a 350-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $142 million, or about $405,714/unit The Nashville, Tenn, company acquired the complex from The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tamarack Investments has sold a portfolio of four industrial properties totaling 278,000 square feet in the Atlanta area for $269 million, or about $9676/sf The Atlanta-area real estate investor sold three of the...
Commercial Observer Prologis Inc has paid $96 million, or $29789/sf, for Pacific Vista, a 322,262-square-foot office property in Lake Forest, Calif The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from Drawbridge Realty, which had acquired it in 2017...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...