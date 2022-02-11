Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Dwight Capital has provided two bridge loans totaling $582 million against a pair of apartment properties, in San Jose and Hayward, Calif, owned by MC Investment Partners The loans, funded through the New York company’s mortgage REIT, Dwight...
Hillcrest Finance and Trawler Capital Management have provided $42 million of financing against the Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla The financing, completed in recent days, is among the latest arranged by TrueRate Services, an online...
American Real Estate Capital has provided $3495 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co and Continental Realty Assets, of the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz...
Wall Street Journal Bank OZK soon will provide a $410 million loan for the construction of 520 Fifth Ave, a proposed office and residential building in midtown Manhattan that’s being developed by Rabina Properties The project also has backing...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank of Montreal has provided $330 million of financing against the 839,712-square-foot office building at 26 Broadway in lower Manhattan Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners also participated in the...
PCCP LLC has provided $406 million of financing to help fund Basin Street Properties’ $58 million, or $183/sf, purchase of four office buildings in the South Natomas area of Sacramento, Calif The four buildings, Gateway Oaks I-IV, are at 2150...