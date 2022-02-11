Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $1699 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties and one office property with total of 495,183 square feet in suburban Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT paid $643 million, or...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with AIS/CRE of Framingham, Mass, has bought a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling more than 456,000 square feet in Forsyth County, NC, for $276 million, or about $6053/sf...
Triad Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group has bought the 93,763-square-foot Amazoncom Inc distribution center in Whitsett, NC, for $368 million, or about $39248/sf Samet Corp sold the property, which opened last year on a 335-acre site along...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has acquired two warehouse properties totaling 407,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $732 million, or about $17985/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company purchased the industrial buildings from Florida...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has bought the Serramar Lakes apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla, for $72 million, or about $238,411/unit The New York investor acquired the 302-unit complex from an affiliate of...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $129 million, or $293/sf, for 225 and 235 Presidential Way, a pair of office and research and development properties with 440,130 square feet in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...