Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on Aura McKinney, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Trinsic Residential Group is developing the project, with 12 three-story buildings, north of State Highway 121 on Stacy...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $129 million, or $293/sf, for 225 and 235 Presidential Way, a pair of office and research and development properties with 440,130 square feet in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group and Stonehenge NYC has paid $1282 million, or $786,503/unit, for the 163-unit apartment building at 354 East 91st St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side area The venture purchased the property from an...
AEW Capital Management has paid $275 million, or $12115/sf, for the 227,000-square-foot industrial property at 10300 West Buckeye Road in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from Stos Partners of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Carter-Haston Real Estate Services Inc has bought the Edge on the Beltline, a 350-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $142 million, or about $405,714/unit The Nashville, Tenn, company acquired the complex from The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tamarack Investments has sold a portfolio of four industrial properties totaling 278,000 square feet in the Atlanta area for $269 million, or about $9676/sf The Atlanta-area real estate investor sold three of the...