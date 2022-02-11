Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust Inc has purchased a 216,615-square-foot industrial building at 782 Paragon Way in Rock Hill, SC, for $236 million, or about $10895/sf An affiliate of Lightstone sold the property, which is in the...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with AIS/CRE of Framingham, Mass, has bought a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling more than 456,000 square feet in Forsyth County, NC, for $276 million, or about $6053/sf...
Triad Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group has bought the 93,763-square-foot Amazoncom Inc distribution center in Whitsett, NC, for $368 million, or about $39248/sf Samet Corp sold the property, which opened last year on a 335-acre site along...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has acquired two warehouse properties totaling 407,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $732 million, or about $17985/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company purchased the industrial buildings from Florida...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has bought the Serramar Lakes apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla, for $72 million, or about $238,411/unit The New York investor acquired the 302-unit complex from an affiliate of...
Phoenix Business Journal Creation Equity is planning to build Ten85, a 5 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Phoenix developer will build the property north of the Baseline Road and South Oglesby Road intersection, about 34...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...