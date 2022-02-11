Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 316-unit Maxwell Townhomes in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The investment company, with offices in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, purchased the property from Resource...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Kennington Commercial has bought Waters Ridge Tech II and III, a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling more than 100,000 square feet in Lewisville, Texas, about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Dallas investor...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on Aura McKinney, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Trinsic Residential Group is developing the project, with 12 three-story buildings, north of State Highway 121 on Stacy...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $129 million, or $293/sf, for 225 and 235 Presidential Way, a pair of office and research and development properties with 440,130 square feet in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
A venture of Stockbridge Capital Group and Stonehenge NYC has paid $1282 million, or $786,503/unit, for the 163-unit apartment building at 354 East 91st St in Manhattan’s Upper East Side area The venture purchased the property from an...
REBusiness Online Shea Properties has opened the 203-unit EdgePoint apartment property in Seattle The six-story development, at 320 North 85th St, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,608 and $3,515 As a move-in incentive,...
AEW Capital Management has paid $275 million, or $12115/sf, for the 227,000-square-foot industrial property at 10300 West Buckeye Road in the Phoenix suburb of Tolleson, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from Stos Partners of...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...