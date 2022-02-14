Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
Phoenix Business Journal Creation Equity is planning to build Ten85, a 5 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Phoenix developer will build the property north of the Baseline Road and South Oglesby Road intersection, about 34...
REJournalscom Vita Residential has opened the 240-unit Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo The Franklin, Tenn, developer broke ground on the project in the summer of 2020 It cost $412 million to build The property, at 9200 Veterans Memorial...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
Austin Business Journal Drawbridge Realty has delivered a three-story office building with 124,000 square feet in Austin, Texas The building, dubbed Uplands II, is at 5301 Southwest Parkway Tenants include Tricentis, a software testing company, and...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on Aura McKinney, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Trinsic Residential Group is developing the project, with 12 three-story buildings, north of State Highway 121 on Stacy...
REBusiness Online Shea Properties has opened the 203-unit EdgePoint apartment property in Seattle The six-story development, at 320 North 85th St, has one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between $1,608 and $3,515 As a move-in incentive,...