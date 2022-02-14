Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
Cincinnaticom A venture of NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is planning to build Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment property in Delhi Township, Ohio, about six miles west of Cincinnati The project will be built at 5025 Delhi...
REJournalscom Vita Residential has opened the 240-unit Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo The Franklin, Tenn, developer broke ground on the project in the summer of 2020 It cost $412 million to build The property, at 9200 Veterans Memorial...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
Louisville Business First LDG Development, a local developer, is planning to build a 312-unit apartment property on a 95-acre site at 3500 Lees Lane in Louisville, Ky The property is being built in phases and will consists of 13 three-story...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...