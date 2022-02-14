Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
Cincinnaticom A venture of NorthPointe Group and PLK Communities is planning to build Veridian Delhi Towne Square, a 180-unit apartment property in Delhi Township, Ohio, about six miles west of Cincinnati The project will be built at 5025 Delhi...
Phoenix Business Journal Creation Equity is planning to build Ten85, a 5 million-square-foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz The Phoenix developer will build the property north of the Baseline Road and South Oglesby Road intersection, about 34...
REJournalscom Vita Residential has opened the 240-unit Jewel Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo The Franklin, Tenn, developer broke ground on the project in the summer of 2020 It cost $412 million to build The property, at 9200 Veterans Memorial...
Crain’s Chicago Business United Group Development has paid $568 million, or $133,021/unit, for Terrace of Elk Grove Village, a 427-unit condominium property in Elk Grove Village, Ill, with plans to convert the suburban Chicago property to...