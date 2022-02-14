Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has drawn roughly 2,400 attendees to its annual commercial/multifamily convention, which is being held at San Diego’s Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel today through...
Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $260 million of financing against the East Market mixed-use complex in Philadelphia’s Center City area The financing allowed the property’s owner, a venture of National Real Estate Advisors LLC...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...