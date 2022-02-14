Log In or Subscribe to read more
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc plans to recycle between $350 million and $450 million of assets this year That means the Atlanta REIT would be selling certain properties that it classifies as non-core or properties that might be older and that it...
Interwest Capital Group LLC has paid $36 million, or $281,250/unit, for the 128-unit Renew Riverside Apartments in Riverside, Calif The San Diego real estate investment private equity firm purchased the property, which will be rebranded Veranda...
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
The Mercury News An affiliate of South Bay Development has paid $58 million, or $25032/sf, for a four-building office property totaling 231,700 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, company purchased the property from Synaptic, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc last year expanded its portfolio to include Dallas and Charlotte, NC, paying $322 million for four properties in those markets In Dallas, the Arlington, Va, REIT, paid $117...
Commercial Observer Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $1699 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties and one office property with total of 495,183 square feet in suburban Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT paid $643 million, or...