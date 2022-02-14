Log In or Subscribe to read more
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc plans to recycle between $350 million and $450 million of assets this year That means the Atlanta REIT would be selling certain properties that it classifies as non-core or properties that might be older and that it...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
The Mercury News An affiliate of South Bay Development has paid $58 million, or $25032/sf, for a four-building office property totaling 231,700 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, company purchased the property from Synaptic, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc last year expanded its portfolio to include Dallas and Charlotte, NC, paying $322 million for four properties in those markets In Dallas, the Arlington, Va, REIT, paid $117...
Commercial Observer Rexford Industrial Realty has paid $1699 million for a portfolio of five industrial properties and one office property with total of 495,183 square feet in suburban Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT paid $643 million, or...
Charlotte Business Journal Indus Realty Trust Inc has purchased a 216,615-square-foot industrial building at 782 Paragon Way in Rock Hill, SC, for $236 million, or about $10895/sf An affiliate of Lightstone sold the property, which is in the...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with AIS/CRE of Framingham, Mass, has bought a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling more than 456,000 square feet in Forsyth County, NC, for $276 million, or about $6053/sf...
Triad Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group has bought the 93,763-square-foot Amazoncom Inc distribution center in Whitsett, NC, for $368 million, or about $39248/sf Samet Corp sold the property, which opened last year on a 335-acre site along...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has acquired two warehouse properties totaling 407,000 square feet in Hialeah, Fla, for $732 million, or about $17985/sf The Bellevue, Wash, company purchased the industrial buildings from Florida...