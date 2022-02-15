Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the Jack, a 146,000-square-foot industrial property in downtown Seattle JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan Urban Visions, a local...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...