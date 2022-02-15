Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Keystone Property Group have filed plans to build a three-building apartment complex in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Fla The 596-unit property, dubbed Dadeland Hyve, is being planned for an 83-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the Jack, a 146,000-square-foot industrial property in downtown Seattle JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan Urban Visions, a local...
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...