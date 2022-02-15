Log In or Subscribe to read more
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $325 million, or $121/sf, for a 268 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa The purchase, from Mesirow's sale-leaseback capital unit, used a zero cash-flow structure The deal...
Provender Partners has paid $67 million, or $212/sf, for a pair of cold-storage warehouse properties with 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, NH The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties leased to food-related...
LA Apartments has paid $30 million, or $303,030/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with 99 units in the Del Rey and Venice Beach neighborhoods of Los Angeles The local investment and management company purchased the properties from a...
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
Sares Regis Group has paid $11825 million, or $379,006/unit, for Arboretum at South Mountain, a 312-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Caspian Properties, which had acquired...
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc plans to recycle between $350 million and $450 million of assets this year That means the Atlanta REIT would be selling certain properties that it classifies as non-core or properties that might be older and that it...
Interwest Capital Group LLC has paid $36 million, or $281,250/unit, for the 128-unit Renew Riverside Apartments in Riverside, Calif The San Diego real estate investment private equity firm purchased the property, which will be rebranded Veranda...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
The Mercury News An affiliate of South Bay Development has paid $58 million, or $25032/sf, for a four-building office property totaling 231,700 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, company purchased the property from Synaptic, which...