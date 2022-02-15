Log In or Subscribe to read more
Provender Partners has paid $67 million, or $212/sf, for a pair of cold-storage warehouse properties with 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, NH The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties leased to food-related...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...
LA Apartments has paid $30 million, or $303,030/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with 99 units in the Del Rey and Venice Beach neighborhoods of Los Angeles The local investment and management company purchased the properties from a...
Sares Regis Group has paid $11825 million, or $379,006/unit, for Arboretum at South Mountain, a 312-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Caspian Properties, which had acquired...
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc plans to recycle between $350 million and $450 million of assets this year That means the Atlanta REIT would be selling certain properties that it classifies as non-core or properties that might be older and that it...
Interwest Capital Group LLC has paid $36 million, or $281,250/unit, for the 128-unit Renew Riverside Apartments in Riverside, Calif The San Diego real estate investment private equity firm purchased the property, which will be rebranded Veranda...
Tampa Bay Business Journal EQT Exeter has bought the Refresco Beverages warehouse property in Tampa, Fla, for $3925 million, or about $10780/sf RealOp Investments sold the 364,084-square-foot industrial property, at 5210 South 16th Ave, which it...
The Mercury News An affiliate of South Bay Development has paid $58 million, or $25032/sf, for a four-building office property totaling 231,700 square feet in San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, company purchased the property from Synaptic, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc last year expanded its portfolio to include Dallas and Charlotte, NC, paying $322 million for four properties in those markets In Dallas, the Arlington, Va, REIT, paid $117...