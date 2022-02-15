Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 1,281 CMBS loans with a balance of $3583 billion were in special servicing as of the end of January, according to Trepp Inc That’s down 587 percent from December and is nearly 64 percent...
Simon Property Group, which in December had retired $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine of its malls, still faces seven CMBS loan maturities totaling $102 billion this year, according to analysis by Barclays Capital In total, the Indianapolis...
Simon Property Group last December paid $116 billion to retire, through defeasance, $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine properties The loans, which were set to mature this year or next, paid a weighted average coupon of 373 percent Meanwhile,...
Crain’s New York Business The Holiday Inn FiDi is being offered for sale by its owner, Chinese developer Jubao Xie The owner is asking $187 million, or $380,081/unit, for the 492-room hotel, dubbed the world’s tallest Holiday Inn, at 50...
Two sizable CMBS loans that had been classified as delinquent in December were reclassified as being current last month, helping to sharply reduce the volume of loans that are more than 30-days late to $238 billion from $2574 billion...
Austin Business Journal Dreamliner Global Inc has bought the shuttered Wyndham Garden Austin hotel in South Austin, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed But according to Travis County, Texas, property records, the last owner was...
The volume of CMBS loans to have been defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, jumped by 57 percent last year to $91 billion from $58 billion in 2020, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency Last year's volume compares with...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Namdar Realty Group has bought The Gallery at South DeKalb, a 618,120-square-foot shopping mall in suburban Atlanta for $193 million, or about $3122/sf The Great Neck, NY, real estate investor, which is known for buying...
A total of 39 CMBS hotel loans with a balance of $37718 million that were resolved last year generated proceeds that resulted in an average capitalization rate of 1184 percent, according to analysis by Trepp Inc Loans that were resolved were...