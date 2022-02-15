Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Keystone Property Group have filed plans to build a three-building apartment complex in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Fla The 596-unit property, dubbed Dadeland Hyve, is being planned for an 83-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the Jack, a 146,000-square-foot industrial property in downtown Seattle JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan Urban Visions, a local...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential is building Allora Denton, a 378-unit property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The project, which is being built along US 380, is slated to open this spring It is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...