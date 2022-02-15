Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has drawn roughly 2,400 attendees to its annual commercial/multifamily convention, which is being held at San Diego’s Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel today through...
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
Kenoshacom Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 1 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction at 10601 38th St in Kenosha, Wis, about 32 miles south of Milwaukee The e-commerce giant will take its space when the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Houston Business Journal Macy’s Inc is relocating its Houston-area distribution center to a business park that’s being planned for Tomball, Texas The retailer currently occupies space at 2103 Ernestine St in Houston It is relocating to a...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRW Holdings has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago, where the trading firm already leases 200,000 sf Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while...