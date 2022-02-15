Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has drawn roughly 2,400 attendees to its annual commercial/multifamily convention, which is being held at San Diego’s Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel today through...
Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $260 million of financing against the East Market mixed-use complex in Philadelphia’s Center City area The financing allowed the property’s owner, a venture of National Real Estate Advisors LLC...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...
Commercial Observer More than four years after announcing plans to build a luxury condominium project on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Extell Development has lined up $967 million of construction financing for the 69-story property Bank OZK, the...
First Citizens Bank has provided $51 million of financing to facilitate 29th Street Capital’s purchase of the 240-unit Oceana Apartments in Avondale, Ariz The Chicago investment firm paid $84 million, or $350,000/unit, for the property,...
The Real Deal New York Mayor Eric Adams said he would support a freeze on rents at properties subject to the city’s rent stabilization rules, if its Rent Guidelines Board also calls for a freeze The statement by Adams, who was sworn in last...
South Florida Business Journal Luxcom Builders has lined up $414 million of construction financing for the development of a 235-unit apartment project in Sunrise, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer is building the property on a 95-acre site at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...