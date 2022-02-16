Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $140 million of financing against the Silver Sands Premium Outlets retail property in Miramar Beach, Fla, allowing the Simon Property Group-venture that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity last year ballooned by 67 percent, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers Association The Washington, DC, trade group, which compiles its originations...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
Natixis has provided $1625 million of financing against the 825,968-square-foot office building at 1600 Market St in downtown Philadelphia The five-year loan allowed the 39-story building’s owner, American Real Estate Partners, to refinance...
The Real Deal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has refinanced the 110 industrial properties in its portfolio with $415 million of mezzanine financing from Clarion Partners The 157 million-square-foot portfolio has properties in 15 states in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has drawn roughly 2,400 attendees to its annual commercial/multifamily convention, which is being held at San Diego’s Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel today through...
Pacific Life Insurance Co has provided $260 million of financing against the East Market mixed-use complex in Philadelphia’s Center City area The financing allowed the property’s owner, a venture of National Real Estate Advisors LLC...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...