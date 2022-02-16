Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Global Atlantic Financial Group has acquired equity interests in a $17 billion portfolio of office and research and development properties with 54 million square feet owned by Drawbridge Realty The...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ preliminary budget estimates that the value commercial buildings in the city is about $301 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, ending September 2023 Property values are...
Washington REIT has paid $1056 million, or $271,465/unit, for the 389-unit Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga The Washington, DC, REIT bought the 50-year-old property from Spyglass Capital...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments has bought the Miami North Office Park, a 74,500-square-foot mixed-use complex in Durham, NC, for $1825 million, or about $24497/sf TME Investments sold the single-story property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by BlackSand Capital has paid $34725 million, or $694,500/room, for the 500-room Royal Lahaina Resort in Lahaina, Hawaii The Honolulu investment firm purchased the property from Pleasant...
Granite Properties has acquired First Avenue Plaza, a two-building office property with 264,000 square feet in Denver The Dallas company bought the property from a fund managed by Black Creek Group, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp, which had...
Rentvcom A limited liability company managed by Richard R Soto has paid $385 million, or $385,000/unit, for the 100-unit Lennox apartment property in Las Vegas Interwest Capital Group sold the property, at 430 East Cactus Ave, and was represented in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Standard Communities has acquired Crescent at West Hollywood, a 130-unit apartment property in West Hollywood, Calif, with plans to make rents affordable to its tenants Standard...