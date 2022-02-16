Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has plans to build a 141,360-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed the industrial project for a 271-acre site at the...
Crain’s New York Business Tankhouse, a Brooklyn, NY, developer, has filed plans to build a 91,000-square-foot mixed-use building in that borough’s Fort Greene section The project is being built on the site of a long-shuttered gas station...
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Keystone Property Group have filed plans to build a three-building apartment complex in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Fla The 596-unit property, dubbed Dadeland Hyve, is being planned for an 83-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Sternon Worldwide LLC has filed plans to construct a four-building residential condominium development with 285 units in Osceola County, Fla The project, tentatively called Fortune Star, is being planned for a 126-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal JA Murphy Group has bought a 62-acre development site in Charlotte, NC, where it plans to build a 209-unit apartment complex The Knoxville, Tenn, developer is building the garden-style complex on Trevi Village Boulevard...
South Florida Business Journal Goldman Properties is building Core Wynwood, a 140,000-square-foot office building in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The nine-story property is being built at 390 NW 25th St, and 375 and 391 NW 24th St Two...
An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $90 million of financing for the construction of the Jack, a 146,000-square-foot industrial property in downtown Seattle JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan Urban Visions, a local...