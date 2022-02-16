Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $140 million of financing against the Silver Sands Premium Outlets retail property in Miramar Beach, Fla, allowing the Simon Property Group-venture that...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties Group has paid $143 million, or $362,944/unit, for the 394-unit Stone Cliff Apartments in Aurora, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG, of San Diego, purchased the property from a...
Rentvcom Higley Project LLC has paid $247 million, or $20774/sf, for West 101 Business Center, a 118,900-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sheridan, Wyo, investor purchased the property from Humphreys Capital, which was represented by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending activity last year ballooned by 67 percent, according to an index maintained by the Mortgage Bankers Association The Washington, DC, trade group, which compiles its originations...
Triangle Business Journal Harbor Group International has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling 980 units in Raleigh and Cary, NC, for $19758 million, or about $201,612/unit Damsen Residential was the seller Harbor paid $79...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
DivcoWest has secured $145 million of financing against Glendale Plaza, a 542,000-square-foot office property in Glendale, Calif An unnamed investment bank provided the five-year loan, which was arranged by CBRE The new financing retires a $120...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $325 million, or $121/sf, for a 268 million-square-foot Amazoncom Inc fulfillment center in Bondurant, Iowa The purchase, from Mesirow's sale-leaseback capital unit, used a zero cash-flow structure The deal...
Provender Partners has paid $67 million, or $212/sf, for a pair of cold-storage warehouse properties with 316,000 square feet in Londonderry, NH The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, which specializes in industrial properties leased to food-related...