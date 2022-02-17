Log In or Subscribe to read more
DBusinesscom Innovo Development Group has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot industrial property at the 1 million-sf Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit The Kalamazoo, Mich, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 12601...
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...
Crain’s New York Business MSCI Inc will cut its office space by one-third as it expects to sublease 42,000 of the 126,000 square feet it occupies at 7 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan The financial data provider, which has 4,300...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rising rental rates might have played a role in December’s decline in the rent collection rate at professionally managed apartments, to 92 percent from 931 percent in November The latest rent...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $825 million, or $16221/sf, for two office buildings with 508,590 square feet at 9350 and 9380 Excelsior Blvd in Hopkins, Minn, about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis The Salt...
REBusiness Online A development group led by New City Development of Indianapolis is planning to build the Hobbs Station mixed-use project in Plainfield, Ind The $300 million property is being planned for the intersection of US Highway 40 and North...
REBusiness Online ML Realty Partners has secured two industrial lease renewals and expansions totaling 906,030 square feet at Heritage Crossing, a 25 million-sf industrial property in Lockport, Ill The Itasca, Ill, investor was represented in the...
Austin Business Journal The buzz is that TikTok has agreed to lease about 126,000 square feet of office space at 300 Colorado, a 353,000-sf office building in downtown Austin, Texas The social media company is said to be occupying the top six floors...
Dallas Morning News Weir’s Plaza, a 297,000-square-foot office property in Dallas, has officially opened its doors A venture of Four Rivers Capital developed the 12-story building on a 124-acre site at 3219 Knox St near Highland Park It cost...