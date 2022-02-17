Log In or Subscribe to read more
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...
Simon Property Group, which in December had retired $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine of its malls, still faces seven CMBS loan maturities totaling $102 billion this year, according to analysis by Barclays Capital In total, the Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc last year increased real estate under management by nearly 50 percent, to $27947 billion from $18719 billion in 2020 But real estate is just one of four segments in which the New York...
Greystone has acquired a minority interest in Passco Cos, an Irvine, Calif, investment manager that specializes in structuring Delaware Statutory Trusts that are typically used to orchestrate tax-deferred exchanges Passco is among the structured...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has agreed to buy Resource REIT Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $37 billion, including the assumption of the latter’s indebtedness Blackstone will pay $1475 for each of Resource REIT’s common...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...