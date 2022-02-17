Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Endeavor Real Estate Group has lined up $11015 million of construction financing for the latest phase of its Gulch Union mixed-use project in Nashville, Tenn IBC Bank was the lender Endeavor, an Austin, Texas, developer, is...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Westmount Realty Capital has paid $21 million, or about $10966/sf, for Plaza 85 Business Park, a 191,500-square-foot industrial property in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga The Dallas company bought the nine-building...
Triangle Business Journal Alvarez & Marsal Property Investments has bought the Miami North Office Park, a 74,500-square-foot mixed-use complex in Durham, NC, for $1825 million, or about $24497/sf TME Investments sold the single-story property,...
Triangle Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to build a seven-story apartment project with 187 units in downtown Raleigh, NC The Dallas developer is building the property, dubbed Alexan Glenwood South, on a nearly one-acre...
Triangle Business Journal COC Real Estate Co has plans to build a flex-industrial project as part of the Chatham Park development that’s under construction in Pittsboro, NC, about 33 miles west of Raleigh, NC The company is planning to build...
Triangle Business Journal Harbor Group International has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling 980 units in Raleigh and Cary, NC, for $19758 million, or about $201,612/unit Damsen Residential was the seller Harbor paid $79...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Boundary Cos has paid $23 million, or about $16839/sf, for the 136,591-square-foot self-storage facility at 450 Ansin Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla The Bethesda, Md, investment company bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has plans to build a 141,360-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility in Miami-Dade County, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed the industrial project for a 271-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Keystone Property Group have filed plans to build a three-building apartment complex in the Miami suburb of Kendall, Fla The 596-unit property, dubbed Dadeland Hyve, is being planned for an 83-acre...